North County Weather 12.01.2022

Rain today, and a little cooler. Highs this afternoon near 54. Southerly winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Forecasters say we’ll get one half inch of rain.

The rain will begin around nine this morning.

The heaviest rain will be from one this afternoon until nine or ten tonight.

Tonight, overcast skies, the rain will taper off. Lows near 33 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies, highs near 55. ENE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for more rain Saturday, tapering off early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies Monday.