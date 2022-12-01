In Local Sports 12.01.2022

A unique honor for Templeton athletics.

The Templeton Eagles placed five fall teams in the top five in the CIF academically. That’s in 18 leagues that make up the central section. Over 120 schools.

The top five include boys and girls cross country. Girls volleyball, girls tennis, and boys football. Templeton girls cross-country led the CIF in that sport with an average GPA of 3.93.

Templeton football team had an average 3.29 which placed them in the top five in CIF. The team also reached the semi-finals of the CIF playoffs.

Paso Robles also qualified in the top five in girls golf with a 3.83 GPA.

Mission Prep boys cross country also placed in the top five in that sport with a 3.81.

Last year, the highest GPA of any team was the Farmersville girls golf team. Their average gpa was a 3.98.