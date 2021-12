Mostly sunny today, highs near 77. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear, lows near 40 with light winds.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 74 in Paso Robles and Atascadero with light winds.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week.

But they’re now forecasting a 22% chance of rain next Tuesday, and a 24% chance of showers early Thursday through most of Friday of next week.