Mostly sunny today, but highs near 71. SW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear, lows near 39. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 70 in Paso Robles and Atascadero. NW winds 5-10 mph.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend. But they’re now forecasting a 7% chance of rain next Tuesday, and a 24% chance of showers early Thursday through Friday morning of next week.