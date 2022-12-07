North County Weather 12.07.2022

Cloudy this morning, sunny this afternoon, highs near 56. Light variable winds.

Mostly clear tonight, lows near 36. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs near 55. SSW wind 5-10 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for sunny skies on Friday, but a 90% chance of rain Saturday. Almost an inch of rain expected Saturday. About one quarter of an inch on Sunday. Sunny next week, beginning Monday.

Yesterday, Paso Robles received two tenths of an inch of rain. For the season, it’s now 3.93 inches.