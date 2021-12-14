North County Weather 12.14.2021

Cloudy with rain this morning. Afternoon thundershowers, highs near 49. Winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear to partly cloudy, lows near 33.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after a few morning clouds.

The extended forecast calls for increasing clouds tomorrow night. Then showers Thursday morning. Sunshine this weekend and more rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Another seven tenths of an inch expected the middle of next week.

The city of Paso Robles reports we received 2.14 inches of rain last night, which brings the season total to 4.36 inches.