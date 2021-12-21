North County Weather 12.21.2021

Clouds and sunshine today in the north county. Highs near 62, southerly winds 5-10.

Cloudy skies overnight, lows near 41.

Tomorrow, rain showers in the morning, becoming more steady rain in the afternoon. About one half inch of rain expected tomorrow in the north county. Highs near 58, southerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for rain continuing off and on through Thursday of next week. Another two inches of rain expected to fall over five days from Thursday to Monday of next week.