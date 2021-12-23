North County Weather 12.23.2021

Cloudy with periods of rain today, highs near 57. Southerly winds 10-20 miles per hour. We’ll receive about one half inch of rain today.

Light rain overnight, lows near 49.

Tomorrow, shoers in the morning, then some sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Highs near 57, westerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. The chance of rain 50%.

The extended forecast calls for more rain on Saturday, Christmas day. Partly cloudy skies Sunday, then rain Monday and Wednesday of next week. Forecasters predicting we may receive four inches of rain from this series of storms.