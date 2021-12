Showers this morning, with some clearing this afternoon, highs near 50. Light and variable winds. The chance of rain today, 50%.

Rain showers early, becoming a steady light rain overnight, lows near 41. Light variable winds.

Tomorrow, occasional rain, highs near 52. SSW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies Thursday through Sunday. Rain returns early next week. Clouds Monday, rain next Tuesday.