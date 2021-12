Most high school teams are on Christmas hiatus, but college basketball teams are active.

Baylor remains #1 among men’s college teams. Followed by Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA.

Cal Poly’s game against UCLA scheduled for last week was cancelled. The Mustangs host Long Beach State Thursday and Cal State Fullerton New Years day. Both games start at seven at Mott Athletic Center.

The Mustangs are coming off losses to Fresno State and University of Portland. They are 3-8 for the season.