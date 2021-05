Sunny with gusty winds, highs near 70. NNW winds this afternoon 15-25 miles per hour. Occasionally gusting over 40 mph.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 40. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but windy, highs near 70.

This weekend, high temps will climb to near 80 Sunday. Next Monday, temperatures will reach 90. Then it will cool off again next week.