Sunny with highs in the mid 80’s. WNW winds this afternoon 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, partly cloudy, lows near 48. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny, highs near 82. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Mostly sunny skies through Memorial Day weekend. Sunday, we’ll see temperatures near 90, otherwise, it will be in the mid to upper 80’s for the next week.