Sunny after some morning clouds. Much cooler, highs near 87 in Paso Robles. 84 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 55. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but cooler. Still highs near 84 in Paso Robles. 82 tomorrow in Atascadero. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for cooler temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 80’s through Friday. Then climbing to the low to mid 90’s Sunday and Monday of next week.