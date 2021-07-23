North County Weather 7.23.2021

Sunny today, but a little cooler, highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 86 in Atascadero. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 55. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, but cooler, highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 84 tomorrow in Atascadero. SW winds 15-25 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a cooling trend through the weekend with highs dipping into the mid 80’s by Sunday. High temperatures will be warming up into the mid 90’s by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.