North County Weather 8.13.2020

Mostly cloudy after a 50% chance of rain this morning. Cloudy this afternoon with high’s near 98 SW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 60’s westerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny after morning clouds, highs near 108. NNE winds 15-25 miles per hour in the afternoon.

The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the weekend with a warming trend. High’s near 107 Saturday. 109 Sunday. 111 Monday. Cooling off by Friday of next week, back into the upper 90’s.