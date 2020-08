Sunny today with highs near 112. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour, increasing to 15-25 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear, then increasing cloudiness after midnight. Lows in the upper 60’s, NNW 15-25 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs near 110. NNW increasing to 15-25 miles per hour tomorrow afternoon.

The extended forecast calls for slightly cooler temperatures later this week. Down to near 99 Saturday and 96 Sunday. Then up over 100 again early next week.