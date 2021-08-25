North County Weather 8.25.2021

Mostly sunny skies today, and warmer, highs today near 91 in Paso Robles. Near 85 Atascadero. W winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 53. WSW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, and warmer still. Highs near 98 in Paso Robles. 94 in Atascadero. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for more warm weather through the weekend. Near 100 Friday. Mid to upper 90’s Saturday through Monday. Then cooling off into the low 90’s Tuesday through Thursday of next week.