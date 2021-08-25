San Jose City Council 8.25.2021

Chaos at San Jose city council meeting last night. Anti-vaccine protesters crowded into the council chambers at the outset of the meeting. The first item on the agenda was a presentation by a Vietnamese Buddhist monk.

During his chant, an anti-vaxxer yelled, “Hey, are you Chinese?” That inspired a heated argument, and the mayor ordered the vaccine protesters to vacate the council chambers. Which took about an hour.

A championship high school soccer team was third on the agenda. The girls had to wait over an hour for the protesters to clear the room.

A great lesson in civics for the championship Lincoln high school soccer team last night at the San Jose city city council meeting.