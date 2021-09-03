North County Weather 9.03.2021

Mostly sunny skies today, but warmer. Highs today near 90 in Paso Robles. Near 86 Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 47. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs near 96 in Paso Robles. 92 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for warming trend this Labor Day weekend, and this is a change since yesterday.

Highs near 101 Sunday, then 103 on Labor Day which is Monday. Temperatures will stay near 100 through Wednesday, then drop in the low 90’s on Thursday.