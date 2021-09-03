In Local Sports 9.03.2021

A rare Thursday night high school football game last night at War Memorial stadium.

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost to Buchanan of Clovis last night at War Memorial stadium. The final score 48-0. The Bears improve to 3-0 for the season. They’re the top ranked team in the central section. The Bearcats are now 1-2.

Tonight the Templeton Eagles play their home opener. They host Liberty of Madera. After the last game, coach Don Crow said this team is young, with eight sophomores starting for the Eagles, however, they’re good. Coach Crow says they need to play hard for 48 minutes. That’s the challenge for the Eagles tonight at home against Liberty of Madera.

You can hear the game live here on KPRL.

The Atascadero Greyhounds travel to Newbury Park to take on the Panthers. Both teams are 1-0. Each team won its opener in a lopsided shutout. 35-0 for the Greyhounds. 42-0 for the Panthers.