Sunny today but a little warmer, highs near 83 in Paso Robles. 82 in Atascadero. NNW winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 47 with light winds.

Tomorrow, sunny and warmer, highs near 91 in Paso Robles. 89 in Atascadero. NE winds 5-10 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for a warming trend through the weekend. High temperatures reaching the low 90’s by Sunday, but then backing down into the low 80’s by the middle of next week.