Overnight Traffic Shift For Wellsona Road Safety Improvement Project 04.03.2026

04.02.26 Wellsona Road US 101 closures

County public works has announced there will be overnight lane closures and traffic shifts on the US 101 near Wellsona road, as part of the under-crossing project.

The traffic switch will take place Tuesday, April 7th through Thursday, April 9th, 6 pm to 7 am each day. One lane in both directions will remain open.

The closure is to allow for crews to remove temporary barriers and install permanent delineation. Wellsona road east will remain accessible via detour from southbound motorists, and directly accessible through a right turn for northbound motorists. Wellsona road west will be accessible through a detour for northbound motorists, and a right turn for southbound motorists.

The project completion date for the under-passing is late April 2026.