Sound Off – Thu 01/11/2024 – Debbie Peterson & Cindy Muir

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

*I will have Debbie Peterson who is in the group recalling three council members in Grover Beach and promoting an initiative. Cindy Muir will also be on to talk about the recall of Gibson. We will focus on government officials not listening to the public on issues such as parking and what the public can do.