Updated State Order For Covid-19 Isolation Period 01.11.2024

Effective January 9th, the California department of public health has issued a new state guideline for covid-19 isolation periods.

Previously, the guide stated that Californians may leave isolation after five days, followed by ten days of strict masking. The guideline now says that anyone who has improving symptoms and has been fever-free for 24 hours may leave isolation, followed by the ten-day masking period. This does not apply to healthcare personnel.

County health officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein said: “If you are feeling much better and no longer have a fever, you can end your isolation while being vigilant to mask around others. That means avoiding situations where you might take off your mask.”