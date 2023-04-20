Sound Off – Thu 04/20/2023 – Carmen Velci & Corey Jordan

Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guests:

*Carmen Velci – Mother of a 17 year old Atascadero boy who died after a co-worker gave him a counterfeit Percocet pain killer for a toothache, it was Fentanyl.

*Corey Jordan – Co-owner and co-manager of Amsterdam Cafe and Libretto Win and Music Venue. Talking about Grammy award winning performers at Libretto.