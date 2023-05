Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guests:

*Denice Gary-Pandol, conservative US Senate Candidate from Bakersfield.

*Anne Bell of Friends of the Library, to speak about the book sale beginning today at Paso Robles library.