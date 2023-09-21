Sound Off – Thu 09/21/2023 – Andrea Seastrand, Susan Shelly & John Peschong

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

*Andrea Seastrand and Susan Shelly with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer Association regarding several important state-wide tax measures on the upcoming ballots.

*Supervisor John Peschong will join to review multiple tax increases local officials are asking the public to vote for.