Morro Bay Student Arrested For Alleged Social Media Threats 9.21.2023

A student at Morro Bay high school was arrested yesterday after school officials received a tip about a social media threat.

Staff at Morro Bay high school contacted the student prior to the beginning of the school day and asked them report to the front office, afterwards the police began their investigation.

Police say that after a “comprehensive threat assessment,” there were no further threats to students or staff. The student was then arrested and transported to juvenile hall on suspicion of two charges: criminal threats and criminal threats to public employees.