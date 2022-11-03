Sound Off – Thu 11/03/2022 – ECHO & Deprise Brescia

Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guests:

*Wendy Lewis and ECHO’s new Donor Relations and Community Engagement Manager, Austin Solheim, to speak about the Turkey Trot fundraiser.

*Deprise Brescia to speak about the Veterans Art Project and other events at the Deprise Brescia Studo.