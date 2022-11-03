North County Weather 11.03.2022

Sunny today in the north county, highs near 62. NNW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, clear skies, lows near 32. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 67. Northerly winds 10-15 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend, but cool. High temperatures in the 60’s and low 70’s.

Forecasters predicting we’ll get about an inch of rain Monday through Wednesday of next week. An 85% chance of rain late Monday night. About six tenths of an inch of rain expected Monday. Tapering off to 4 tenths on Tuesday and a small fraction of an inch on Wednesday.