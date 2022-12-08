Sound Off – Thu 12/08/2022 – Ann Bell & Stacie Anthon

Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guests:

*Ann Bell with the Friends of the Library, talking about their book sale coming up.

*Stacie Anthon, a cancer survivor, speaking about the upcoming Stacy Strong Golf Tournament at the Links Golf Course on December 1st. For more information go to: staciestrong.com.