One sad note this morning…

Dr. James Hughell died recently after a long career as a family physician, including two decades in Atascadero.

Ed Hughell started a family practice in Atascadero back in 1955. After 17 years in family practice, he went to work at UC Davis medical school at Merced community medical center.

Ed was a member of the Atascadero and Merced Rotary Clubs.

He was married to his high school sweetheart for 75 years.

Dr. Ed Hughell dead at the age of 97.