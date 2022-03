A fire early yesterday morning at a condominium in Grover Beach. Two residents and their dog got out okay. The condo located on Long Branch and 16th street. Fire officials were able to extinguish the blaze. No injuries reported.

In Morro Bay, the city council votes Tuesday night to eliminate a pilot program that allowed RV camping along the waterfront. Locals didn’t like it. They submitted a lot of signatures on petitions asking the council to end the program.