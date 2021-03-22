Off Road Vehicle Ban, Oceano Dunes 3.22.2021

After a 12-hour virtual meeting, the California Coastal Commission voted unanimously late Thursday to ban off highway vehicles on the Oceano Dunes beginning in three years, 2024.

They had initially planned to ban the use of off road vehicles beginning in five years, but narrowed it down to three before the ban goes into effect. More than 150 people testified in a meeting which lasted into the evening Thursday. And it became contentious.

Mark Gold is the Natural Resource Management Agency secretary. He was not happy with the Coastal Commission. The commissioners, who come from coastal areas throughout the state, voted unanimously to ban off road vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in three years. They repeatedly sited health hazards to those who live near the dunes. They said environmental laws are trying to preserve the dunes. Commissioner Dayna Bocho, said off road vehicles don’t fit into the preservation plan.

Although she has a doctorate in philosophy, not a medical degree, she talked about health issues facing children who live near the dunes. She says the health risk is very serious.

