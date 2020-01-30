Off Road Vehicles 1.30.2020

Tomorrow, those who enjoy riding off road vehicles on the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area are going to hold a rally in Sacramento to protest recent closures at the dunes. Hundreds of people are expected to convene at the capitol building tomorrow.

Recently, state officials closed SVRA, a 48 acre site that includes a popular camping area. It was fenced off in December as part of an effort to reduce particulates which blow inland from the dunes and bother people living on the Nipomo Mesa, particularly at the Legends Development.

Some critics are saying Legends should be closed down, because of the health risks from particulates.