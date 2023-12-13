Office of Traffic Safety Awards Grants to Public Health 12.13.2023

The San Luis Obispo public health department announced they have received two grants from the office of traffic safety.

The grants total to around $371,000, and will go to continue programs aimed at preventing deaths and injuries on roadways. The department says the funds will go to education outreach and programs for child passenger safety and pedestrian and bicycle safety in the county.

Programs for car seat safety include inspection events and education classes, child safety seat distribution at no-cost for families, in need, and child passenger safety technician training and recertification courses.

Bicycle and pedestrian safety programs include on-foot safety training to educate youth, partnerships with health care providers and seniors to promote pedestrian safety measure to older community members, and pop-up events at Cal Poly that promote the importance of visibility on roads.