Paso School Board Approves Salary For Superintendent Search 12.13.2023

The Paso Robles school board discussed three items yesterday regarding the superintendent search for the district.

The school board first discussed the superintendent salary schedule, and voted to remove the masters and doctorate incentives for the salary, while also raising the base pay by three thousand dollars. The approved base pay for the superintendent (subject to negotiation) will be $218,000, and can increase in increments of 3%, subject to board approval, to a maximum of $260,000.

The board also approved the superintendent search workshop for Saturday, February 3rd from 9 am to 11. This will give the board the opportunity to hear from constituents regarding the superintendent search. The board will also post the search survey results to the school’s website, which received over 700 responses.

The application period for the superintendent search is still ongoing until January 22nd.