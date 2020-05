Estrella Warbirds Museum is scheduled to reopen today. The museum closed back on March 16th.

After closely monitoring the evolving state of the corona-virus, and implementation of safeguards to protect visitors, staff and the community, it was determined that the museum can safely reopen.

It’s open from 10-4 Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Estrella Warbrids Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek road in Paso Robles.