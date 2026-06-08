One Killed, Three Injured on Highway 46 West Crash 06.08.2026

A head-on crash occurred on highway 46 west yesterday morning, according to CHP.

CHP first reported the collision at about 9:36 am, about 5 miles east of highway 1. Two vehicles were involved in the collision; CHP says a ford mustang traveling eastbound drifted into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a truck towing a fifth-wheel trailer. The roadway was completely blocked at about 10 am, with CHP estimating it would remain closed for two hours. CHP confirmed a male passenger of the mustang was killed in the crash. The driver sustained moderate injuries; both the driver and the passenger were from Cambria. The passenger and driver of the truck sustained moderate and minor injuries respectively. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

In the early morning hours of June 8th, CHP released the identities of the individuals involved in this collision. The driver of the mustang was 21-year-old male Cambria resident, Oscar Pena Estrada. The passenger that died from his injuries was 29-year-old Cesar Pena Estrada. The driver of the truck was 62-year-old Dean Carl Voigt from Missouri, and passenger Kelly Voigt.