Sheriff’s Office Seize Incendiary Devices After Standoff 06.08.2026

The county sheriff’s office seized incendiary devices after an hours-long standoff with a suspect who had a felony arrest warrant.

The incident occurred on Friday at the 4700 block of Los Osos Valley road in San Luis Obispo. 43-year-old Benjamin Reynoso was wanted for felony vandalism, violating a domestic violence restraining order, and obstruction of justice, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the team arrived on the scene, Reynoso refused to exit his residence; no one else was inside the home at the time. Reynoso continued to refuse to leave his home, and even made threats to sheriff’s office personnel at the scene. After about two hours, Reynoso exited the home, and was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives searched his home, and discovered homemade incendiary devices.