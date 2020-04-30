One Sad Note This Morning 4.30.2020

Ed Galena died recently after a three year battle with lymphoma. Galena opened the SLO County Sleep Shoppes back in 1985. The five stores in his mattress chain extended from Paso Robles to Santa Barbara.

Ed was active in local theater groups including Pioneer Players, SLO Little Theater and North County Theater Works. He also coached youth sports in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo. After he retired Galena spent most of his time on his property in Atascadero.

Donations can be made in Ed’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation.

Ed Galena, dead at the age of 77.