Fire in Atascadero 4.30.2020

A house fire late yesterday morning in Atascadero. It was reported at 11:35 yesterday morning at 8255 Azucena.

Fire fighters found a single story family resident with light smoke coming from an open window. They determined the resident had put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the dryer, which caused the fire was still smoldering. Fire crews removed the dryer from the house. Then they used positive pressure fans to clear the remaining smoke from the residence.

Fire crews ascertained the fire was confined to the dryer and did not extend into the structure. Incidentally, Azucena means Madonna Lily.