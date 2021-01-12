Opener 1.12.2021

While western Washington and Oregon receive record breaking rainfall, the north county remains dry, and no precipitation is forecast for the next ten days.

At the Paso Robles airport, the rain gauge has recorded only an inch of rain so far this season

But PG and E meteorologist John Lindsey says a change in the polar icecap may indicate that low pressure is on the way which could bring pacific storms to the now county. Rain, cold temperatures, maybe even snow in the hills may visit us soon.

Yesterday on the jetty just south of Morro Rock, a man was knocked down by a large wave. The waves reaching 16-22 feet yesterday. One knocked down this sightseer and he lost consciousness. Two bystanders helped the man. They say he regained consciousness. His first words when he came to were, “what happened?”

Large waves are expected through the week on beaches along the coast.