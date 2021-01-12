Paso Robles School Board 1.12.2021

For nearly six hours Saturday, the Paso Robles school board discussed the recent grand jury report criticizing the actions of the superintendent, administrators and the school board during the tenure of superintendent Chris Williams. Today, they’ll discuss what to do with the information.

For instance, should the district go after the former trustees who paid superintendent Chris Williams $235 thousand dollars when he resigned. Later that was reduced to $100 thousand.

On Saturday, citizen Berkeley Baker telling the current school board, they should turn the case over to the district attorney to recover that $100,000.

During Williams tenure, the district exhausted about $7 million dollars in reserve funding.

The school board meets at four this afternoon to discuss the grand jury report. It will be Zoomed beginning at six this evening.