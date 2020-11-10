Opener 11.10.2020

Cold and clear this morning, but we’ll see temperatures warm up this afternoon into the mid 60’s.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop down into the mid 20’s.

Safe to see, we’ll soon see leaves changing colors in the north county.

You’ll see it on highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay. You can already see the leaves turning to fall colors along Riverside in Paso Robles near Derby Winery, the old Farmer’s Alliance building.

And on Turtle Creek road in Paso Robles, the leaves beginning to change color in the cool night air. But Gigi the Basset hound is still taking her walks seven times a day, cold or not. Gigi and her walking partner, Larry. Some things don’t change.