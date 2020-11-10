Local Elections 11.10.2020

The county elections office busy over the weekend, counting all but about 5,000 ballots. That means 97% of the votes have been counted.

In Atascadero, mayor Heather Moreno wins that race with 44% of the vote. Jerry Tanimoto gets 33%. Josh Donvoan finishing last with 23%.

In the city council race, Charles Bourbeau reelected with 28% of the vote. Mark Dariz elected with 25%.

With 443 Atascadero ballots remaining to be counted, Dariz leads Tori Keen by 568 votes.

So, dariz wins that second seat on the council after more than ten years on the planning commission.