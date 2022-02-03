Opener For Thursday 02.03.2022

Did you see the launch of that Space X Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg yesterday?

The lift-off clearly visible from the north county in the clear blue skies.

A crowd watched at Yabba Dabba Dogs pop up hot dog stand on Spring street in Paso Robles yesterday. Across the street, the employees at Spring Street Mobil took a break to watch the rocket blast off from Vandenberg and ascent into the sky.

It was the National Reconnaissance Office first mission of the year 2022.

The clear blue skies to continue through the weekend in the north county. More on the weather coming up in a few minutes.