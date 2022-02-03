CHP and Highway 46 Fatality 02.03.2022

The California highway patrol identifies the person killed on highway 46 on Monday. He’s 60-year-old David Alan Schulte of Exeter.

The driver who caused that fatal crash was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He’s identified as 44-year-old Jose Morales of Parlier.

The collision occurred shortly after noon Monday on highway 46 near the Jack Ranch Café. Several vehicles were involved in the crash.

Morales was driving a GMC Yukon westbound when he crossed into the oncoming lane and side-swiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a utility trailer.

Then, Morales hit head-on Schulte’s Dodge 3500. Morales car rolled and landed on its roof nearby.

A fourth vehicle swerved to avoid the collision and drove into a barbwire fence.