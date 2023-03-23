Opener For Thursday 03.23.2023

The rain will let up for about five days, so brace yourself for sunshine beginning this afternoon.

The damage from the recent rains persisting however.

About twenty road closures continue today, but county roads and Caltrans are working on those problems, and those roadways should reopen shortly.

The biggest is highway 41 which is closed between Atascadero and Morro Bay. They’re working to reopen that before this weekend. We’ll monitor that situation for you.

More on the weather forecast and road conditions coming up in a few minutes.