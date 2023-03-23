Candidates Forum 03.23.2023

The Paso Robles school district board room was packed last night for a candidates forum.

You remember the scenario. The elected board selected Kenny Enny out of a number of applicants to fill a vacancy on the board. Then a district employee and county superintendent James Brescia orchestrated a petition drive to remove him. So now, an election is underway.

Ed Cabrera moderated last night’s forum. Each candidate gave a two minute opening.

After their opening statements, each candidate answered a series of questions. Over the next week we’ll look at the answers they provided to key questions like gang activity, poor test scores and other issues facing the district.

